An old burn pile was reignited near the Westwold landfill and discovered May 1, 2022. (Patrick Green photo)

Two fires sparked near Westwold

Blazes burning west of Falkland

Not one, but two fires have been discovered burning in the hills above Westwold.

BC Wildfire Service was alerted to the blazes Monday, May 1. They are both spot-sized (approximately .01 hectares) and crews are on scene, according to fire information officer Shaelee Stearns.

“There are two kind of near the Falkland area,” Stearns said.

The Station Bay blaze has three personnel on scene.

Across the valley, the Talbot Forest Service Road blaze is around the two kilometre mark as one person is attending the fire.

Both fires are expected to be controlled by crews.

