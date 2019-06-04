Kamloops this Week: Wildfire burns near Kamloops at Stump Lake

Two hectare wildfire sparks near Kamloops

BC Wildfire crews are on scene of a blaze near Stump Lake

  Jun. 4, 2019
  • News

-Kamloops this Week

The BC Wildfire Service responded to a wildfire discovered near Stump Lake about 35 kilometres south of Kamloops on Monday afternoon.

Smoke is said to be visible from the adjacent Highway 5A, which is not being affected at this time, according to the BCWFS Facebook page.

The fire is burning on the east side of the lake across from the highway and near Old Kamloops Road.

It’s currently estimated at about two hectares in size and six BC Wildfire Service personnel are responding with support from air tankers.

The blaze is believed to be human caused.

