Coldstream firefighters battle a house fire Friday, March 10, 2023. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)

Two hospitalized for smoke inhalation following Coldstream house fire

The two were reunited with their cat Saturday; house a total loss

Two residents were taken to hospital for treatment of smoke inhalation following a fire that levelled a Coldstream home Friday afternoon, March 10.

The blaze on the corner of Cottonwood Lane and Torrent Drive broke out around 4 p.m. The house was fully engulfed when crews arrived but everyone got out of the house safely.

Coldstream Fire Chief Fiona Morgenthaler-Code said at one point, 30 firefighters from the Coldstream and Lavington fire departments attended the blaze.

She said two of the residents were transported by BC Ambulance to Vernon Jubilee Hospital for treatment of smoke inhalation, but they were both released last night and are now in the care of Emergency Support Services.

Some good news came their way Saturday: the family cat, who was missing yesterday, was found and is now safe with the family.

Morgenthaler-Code says the house is a total loss, and a cause has not yet been determined. She said Coldstream’s fire investigator was on scene last night and did a preliminary investigation, and crews will go back to the scene Monday with the fire investigator and another investigator from the insurance company.

Morgenthaler-Code says the family was well prepared for the sudden fire.

“The residents of the home were alerted to the fire by their active working smoke detector,” she said. “We like working smoke detectors.”

