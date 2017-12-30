Two in custody after man shot in leg in Kamloops

An unknown number of occupants barricaded themselves in an apartment unit Friday night

RCMP say two people were taken into custody after a man was shot in the leg in a Kamloops apartment unit Friday night.

Police were called to the area of 110 Columbia St. just before 10 p.m., according to a statement.

There, an unknown number of occupants in unit 23 had baricaded themselves inside, police said, and westbound traffic on a stretch of Columbia Street was closed for some time.

Staff Sgt. Edward Preto said the investigation is ongoing into exactly who shot the man in the leg. There’s no word on his conditions.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
No carbon tax relief at the gas pumps

Just Posted

Canada loses to U.S. in shootout at World Juniors outdoor game

Kelowna Rockets player Dillon Dubé scores to give him three points in three games

No carbon tax relief at the gas pumps

B.C.’s carbon tax jumping to $35 per ton in April

Top story of 2017: Fire dominates B.C.’s summer months

It was an unprecedented year for B.C. wildfires.

Flights cancelled/delayed at Kelowna airport

With a second day of heavy snow called for this afternoon, Kelowna’s airport has been busy

Enderby house gutted by fire

Trinity Valley Road home residents were away when blaze started

Community remembers murdered mother, daughters

Close to 100 people attended a candlelight vigil for Clara Forman and her two daughters in Kelowna

Two in custody after man shot in leg in Kamloops

An unknown number of occupants barricaded themselves in an apartment unit Friday night

Lind nets three, Porter shuts out Blazers

Kole Lind hits 20-goal mark, James Porter stops 28 as Kelowna sweeps Kamloops in home-and-home

Grit, drive and commitment: B.C.’s most inspirational sports stories of 2017

Overcoming bullying, addiction, injury and more – these athletes gave it their all

Avalanche risk increased for Kootenay-Columbia region

Winter weather has increased the risk of an avalance in the backcountry

Winter feeding best left to wildlife experts

B.C. warns of diet shift dangers for moose, deer, elk, sheep

Car involved in fatal highway accident only had two snow tires: police

Subaru Impreza with two summer tires collided with a van, shutting down Highway 3 for hours: police

Homeless, hurt and harassed

A B.C. city’s most vulnerable speak out about violence and theft on the streets

American Indigenous man has right to hunt in Canada

B.C. court rules Richard Desautel has right to hunt in Canada

Most Read