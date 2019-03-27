Two people are in the hospital after a tractor-trailer rear-ended a road maintenance crew on Highway 5 Monday. (BC Transportation and Infrastructure photo)

Two in hospital after semi rear-ends road crew on Highway 5

Semi-truck driver issued violation ticket

A crash that sent two road workers to the hospital has prompted a call for further caution around maintenance vehicles.

Kamloops Rural RCMP was called to an accident on Highway 5 and East Shuswap Road Monday, March 25 at about 11:50 p.m. after an Argo Road Crew was rear-ended.

Read more: ‘It would have killed him’: Teen cyclist avoids injury after hitching a ride on semi

The crew was working in the southbound lane and had blocked the lane with numerous signs when a tractor-trailer collided with the crew’s truck and sent the vehicle over the bank with the driver inside.

“Both the driver of the tractor-trailer and the driver in the Argo vehicle were transported to a local medical facility with non-life threatening injuries,” Kamloops RCMP Cpl. Jodi Shelkie said in a release.

Police said the semi-truck was issued a violation ticket for driving without due care and attention.

“Kamloops RCMP asks all motorists to drive with caution at all times of the day,” Shelkie said. “Spring brings more work crews onto the highways and it’s important to be alert to signs redirecting traffic. Remember to slow down and move over into another lane when passing emergency vehicles and work crews.”

The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure seconded the RCMP’s plea.

“We’re relieved and grateful the crew was not seriously injured. Please use caution around roadside workers.”

Read more: Car flies into air and lands on roof in Kelowna


parker.crook@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Craigslist sale gone wrong: Richmond man robbed at gunpoint
Next story
VIDEO: Kelowna police have guns drawn, Batman’s offer to help rejected

Just Posted

Another Kelowna deer dies after being impaled on wrought iron fence

Conservation officer said this is the tenth deer to suffer before being euthanized

Okanagan Premier League wraps inaugural season

The indoor soccer league finishes its first season Wednesday

Regional District of Central Okanagan’s budget smaller than last year’s

The district adopted its budget during a board meeting Monday

VIDEO: Kelowna police have guns drawn, Batman’s offer to help rejected

A West Kelowna woman caught an unusual scene on video, as Batman asked to help officers

UBC Okanagan study suggests ditching cheat days on diet

Researchers argue that those on keto diets should reconsider cheat days

Pickup truck smashes car sending it flying onto its roof

The incident happened at Harvey and Gordon in Kelowna

Another Kelowna deer dies after being impaled on wrought iron fence

Conservation officer said this is the tenth deer to suffer before being euthanized

Mother, two sons identified as three killed in Surrey car crash

Homicide investigators have taken over the single-car collision

Dog owners warned to keep a leash on pets

Okangan city will be ticketing dogs off-leash in restricted areas

Craigslist sale gone wrong: Richmond man robbed at gunpoint

Police are looking for the suspect after the robbery in January

Okanagan Greyhound lot bites the dust

Construction of the new Penticton parking lot will take place immediately following the demolition

Two in hospital after semi rear-ends road crew on Highway 5

Semi-truck driver issued violation ticket

Ride hailing rules leave B.C. waiting for minister’s final word

Commercial driver’s licence still an obstacle for participants

Car flies into air and lands on roof in Kelowna

The incident happened at Harvey and Gordon in Kelowna

Most Read