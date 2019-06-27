Brad Bennett is the former chair of BC Hydro. His father and grandfather were both former Premiers of British Columbia. File photo.

Two Kelowna locals named to Order of Canada

Brad Bennet and Howard Soon were added to the Order of Canada on Thursday

The Governor General of Canada Julie Payette has named two Kelowna residents to the Order of Canada.

Brad Bennett and Howard Soon were added to the Order Thursday as part of 83 total new members including actor Donald Sutherland, brewer John Sleeman and Indigenous educator Marie Battiste.

Bennett was recognized for his community involvement in and philanthropic commitment to improving the Okanagan Valley’s educational and medical landscapes. His father and grandfather were both former premiers of British Columbia.

Soon was named for his leading role in shaping, expanding and elevating British Columbia’s wine industry. Soon was named the master winemaker at Sandhill Winery in 2017.

The Order of Canada recognizes outstanding achievement, dedication to the community and service to the nation and recognizes people in all sectors of Canadian society. The Order was created in 1967 by Queen Elizabeth.

View the full list here.

