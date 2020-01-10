Two Kelowna men face charges after RCMP recover over $100,000 in stolen vehicles

Kelowna RCMP recover vehicles, heavy equpiment after a warrant was executed on Jan. 6

Kelowna RCMP have recovered various stolen vehicles and arrested two local men following an investigation into a group of known property thieves.

On Jan. 6, police enforcement units executed a search of a rural property on Postill Lake Road in the Central Okanagan. Police arrested Christopher Brazeau, 38, and Paul Floer, 27, without incident and recovered over $100,000 in recently stolen vehicles and heavy equipment.

“This investigation highlights the dedication of the Kelowna Street Enforcement Unit and their persistence in identifying and charging property crime offenders,” said Cpl. Guillaume Tanguay of the Kelowna team.

“It also emphasizes the importance of the public reporting all crimes to police.”

The stolen property is believed to have been taken from the Kelowna and Salmon Arm areas and included an excavator, a pickup truck, a flat deck trailer and two all-terrain vehicles.

Brazeau and Floer are both facing a number of charges including possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

