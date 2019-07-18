Two Kelowna men made a citizen’s arrest after recognizing suspects from a break and enter caught on surveillance tape. (Justin Brand - Facebook)

Two Kelowna men make citizen’s arrest

RCMP warn people of risks involved with taking matters into own hands

Two Kelowna men made a citizen’s arrest on Tuesday after recognizing two suspects from a car wash break in caught on surveillance tape.

“I’m posting the video so people can get a look at their face and maybe recognize them from other surveillance footage,” Justin Brand wrote in his Facebook post.

Brand said six people broke into the kiosk at the car wash on Sutherland Avenue, using bolt cutters to cut through the wire locking the cash register.

“Hopefully these junkies tell their friends that regular people are starting to take action,” he wrote.

Kelowna RCMP media relations officer Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey said RCMP responded to the disturbance on Baron Road shortly after 3 p.m.

“The disturbance reportedly stemmed from the earlier break and enter, as two men confronted a male they believed to be involved in the incident,” O’Donaghey said.

The man fled on foot as police arrived to the area. No arrests were made and the man has not been located at this time.

“RCMP caution the public from taking the matters into their own hands for safety reasons,” O’Donaghey said.

“If you are the victim of a crime, or you spot a possible suspect connected to a previously committed crime, call it in,” he said. “Our police dispatchers will gather the necessary information to assist our investigators and provide you with guidance to ensure everyone’s safety.”

