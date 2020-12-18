(Google Maps)

(Google Maps)

Two Kelowna restaurants temporarily close following COVID-19 exposure

Owners of RauDZ Regional Table and Micro Bar Bites made the announcement on social media

Two Kelowna restaurants will be closed for the time being after a staff member was exposed to COVID-19.

Rod Butters and Audrey Surrao, owners of RauDZ Regional Table and Micro Bar & Bites said the two restaurants have teams that work closely together, which is why they decided to close both locations out of precaution.

Butters and Surrao said on social media that a staff member from RauDZ was exposed to the virus during their day off and are now self-isolating at home.

“These two (restaurants) will remain temporarily closed until we are assured that everyone is healthy, and it is safe to reopen,” they said.

“We work hard to serve our guests with the highest standards possible while ensuring the health and safety of all.”

This closure does not affect Butters and Surrao’s other locations, which include Sunny’s Modern Diner and The Okanagan Table, as those teams work separately.

“The health, safety and well-being of our guests, team members, suppliers and family is of the utmost importance to us. Thank you for your support.”

Butters and Surrao have not indicated a reopening date for either restaurant.

READ: Today is Grant A Wish Day, in support of Make-A-Wish

Twila Amato
Video journalist, Black Press Okanagan
Email me at twila.amato@blackpress.ca
Follow me on Twitter

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
UPDATE: Missing West Kelowna boy found
Next story
Family split between White Rock, Syria highlights ‘crack’ in refugee reunification process

Just Posted

(Google Maps)
Two Kelowna restaurants temporarily close following COVID-19 exposure

Owners of RauDZ Regional Table and Micro Bar Bites made the announcement on social media

Storm Sampson
UPDATE: Missing West Kelowna boy found

Storm Sampson, 10, was reported missing late Thursday night

Cases of COVID-19 have been announced at two more Kelowna schools. (File photo)
Two more Kelowna schools confirm COVID-19 exposures

In the past three days, 13 local schools have reported COVID-19 exposures, some repeatedly

(Phil McLachlan - Capital News)
Small stove fire quickly knocked down in West Kelowna

Crews responded to the fire at 2465 Main Street around 8:30 p.m. after a stove lit a nearby wall

Don Gigliotti’s soon-to-be-open Caffe d’Italia on Main Street in downtown Penticton will be the city’s first authetntic Italian cafe. (Jesse Day - Western News)
A taste of Italy is coming to Penticton

Caffe d’Italia, a new authentic Italian cafe on Main Street, is preparing for opening day

Black Press Media and BraveFace have come together to support children facing life-threatening conditions. Net proceeds from these washable, reusable, three-layer masks go to Make-A-Wish Foundation BC & Yukon.
Today is Grant A Wish Day, in support of Make-A-Wish

Join Black Press Media and BraveFace to help grant wishes for children with life-threatening medical conditions

Pipes for the Trans Mountain pipeline project are seen at a storage facility near Hope, B.C., Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020. Trans Mountain says it is shutting down construction on its pipeline expansion project until early January for safety reasons. Officials from the company and the Canada Energy Regulator said Wednesday that a contractor was seriously injured a day earlier at the Burnaby site. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Trans Mountain shuts down pipeline expansion project to address worker safety

The company says its priorities remain the safety of its workers and maintaining a safe work environment

Then-B.C. legislature executives Gary Lenz and Craig James speak from their lawyer’s office after their suspension, Nov. 27, 2018. (Black Press files)
Former B.C. Legislature clerk charged with fraud, breach of trust

James made his first appearance at Victoria Courthouse Friday

This 2015 photo was one of the last taken of Hanadi Albarazanji with her entire family: husband, Emad; daughters Yaman and Juman; and son, Kenan. (Contributed photo)
Family split between White Rock, Syria highlights ‘crack’ in refugee reunification process

‘No light in sight’ as Hanadi Albarazanji waits to reunite with her two adult children

Memberships with the Larch Hills Nordic Society have surged this winter as people look for a safe, local option for outdoor recreation. (File photo)
Shuswap retailers see strong demand for Nordic ski gear, inventory shortages

Surge in interest attributed to COVID-19 restrictions and demand for safe recreation

Premier John Horgan leaves the podium following his first press conference of the year at the B.C. legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Monday, January 13, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Applications now open for B.C. Recovery Benefit, worth up to $1,000

90% of adults expected to get $1.7B in borrowed cash

Health Minister Adrian Dix looks on as Dr. Bonnie Henry gives her daily media briefing regarding COVID-19 for the province of British Columbia in Victoria, B.C., Monday, December 7, 2020. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward)
380,000 British Columbians expected to be immunized for COVID-19 by March: Top doctor

Dr. Bonnie Henry says 1,215 health-care workers have been vaccinated so far

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

A child in the community places flowers at the site where a Surrey mom was killed by a runaway cargo van on Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020. On Thursday, dozens of people from the community came together to pay tribute to the mom. (Photo: Lauren Collins)
Dozens pay tribute to Surrey mom killed by runaway cargo van while walking with children

Police say the woman was walking her children home from school

Most Read