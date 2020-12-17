COVID-19. (Image courtesy CDC)

COVID-19. (Image courtesy CDC)

Two Kelowna schools record COVID-19 exposures

South Kelowna Elementary School and Canyon Falls Middle School record exposures to the virus

COVID-19 exposures have been confirmed by School District 23 at two Central Okanagan public schools – South Kelowna Elementary School and Canyon Falls Middle School.

According to the school district, students are self-isolating at home and Interior Health is following up with anyone who may have been exposed to a confirmed case.

As reported yesterday, B.C. recorded 640 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday (Dec. 16) and another 24 deaths were recorded in the past 24 hours.

Interior Health has reported 91 new cases as of Wednesday (Dec. 16). A total of 2,998 positive cases have been found throughout the Interior since testing began, 843 of which remain active.

READ MORE: 1 death, 91 new COVID-19 cases in Interior Health

READ MORE: B.C. records 640 new COVID-19 cases, 24 deaths Wednesday

Also reported yesterday was that Big White Ski Resort has fired employees after they breached their social responsibility contracts. This comes after 60 people tested positive for the virus at the resort.

READ MORE: Big White employees fired as resort officials curb COVID-19 cluster

