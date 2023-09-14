Roof collapse at Old Airport Road and Green Mountain Road in Penticton. (Brennan Phillips/Western News)

Roof collapse at Old Airport Road and Green Mountain Road in Penticton. (Brennan Phillips/Western News)

Two left trapped, injured after roof collapse in Penticton

Crews on scene at Old Airport Road and Green Mountain Road

Two people are injured after a roof collapsed in Penticton on Thursday, Sept. 14.

Penticton Fire, BC Ambulance and RCMP responded at the intersection of Old Airport Road and Green Mountain Road around 11 a.m., after receiving reports of two people trapped due to the incident.

Both people have been extricated and are currently in care of BC Ambulance.

Five police vehicles are on scene, as well as officials from the Penticton Indian Band.

More to come.

READ MORE: Injured climber rescued by helicopter in Penticton

@lgllockhart
logan.lockhart@pentictonwesternnews.com

Breaking NewsNewsPenticton

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Injured climber rescued by helicopter in Penticton
Next story
B.C. podcast dives into impact of drug crisis on tradespeople

Just Posted

West Kelowna City Hall. (File photo)
West Kelowna council approves 2nd exit for Casa Loma despite being over budget

The event was a partnership between Kelowna’s local Stingray radio stations (New Country 100.7 & K96.3 Kelowna’s Classic Rock), Orchard Park Mall and the Central Okanagan Food Bank. (Submitted)
Thanks to firefighters and 10K for Central Okanagan Food Bank

Local artists are playing at Whiski-Jacks pub in West Kelowna on Sunday, Sept. 17. (Gonzo Okanagan/Contributed)
‘Banding Together’ for fire fighters and local artists in West Kelowna

West Kelowna City Hall (File photo)
West Kelowna council fetch new location for dog park and community garden