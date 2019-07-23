Two lightning caused fires in North Okanagan

The fires sparked Monday evening

Lightning sparked two fires in the North Okanagan Monday night.

One of the blazes continues to burn out of control west of Cooke Creek. The fire is estimated to be spot size as of Tuesday morning.

According to BC Wildfire, three ground personal are scene today along with a helicopter for air support.

The second fire near Nobel Canyon is reported to be spot size and under control.

Three BC Wildfire personal responded Monday night to the blaze, but will not be on site today.

Most Read