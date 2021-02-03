Two men arrested after allegedly stealing a bobcat in Kelowna

Both men were arrested at the scene of a business compound

Two men are in custody after allegedly using a stolen truck to attempt to steal heavy equipment.

Kelowna RCMP was called to a business compound in the 100-block of Pinto Road about 10:30 p.m. Feb.1, where officers discovered two men allegedly attempting to steal a bobcat.

One man was arrested at the scene while the second man took off on foot. Officers searched the area along with RCMP Police Dog Services and eventually found the second man a short time later.

According to Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy, the pickup and the trailer that were used in the theft were stolen a few days before.

Michael Grant, 38, and Kaare Vaagen, 46, were taken into custody and charged. Grant faces charges of break-and-enter, theft, uttering threats and obstruction, while Vaagen faces charges of theft of vehicle and possession of stolen property.

This incident is still under investigation.

