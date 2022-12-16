Kyle and Justin Radis are charged with aggravated assault and robbery of a 17-year-old boy along the Rail Trail on Nov. 9, 2021. (Photo/Kelowna RCMP)

Kyle and Justin Radis are charged with aggravated assault and robbery of a 17-year-old boy along the Rail Trail on Nov. 9, 2021. (Photo/Kelowna RCMP)

Two men charged in Kelowna Rail Trail assault skip court

Kyle and Justin Radis were scheduled to appear in court Dec. 15 but failed to show up

Kelowna RCMP is on the hunt for two men charged in a vicious assault on the Rail Trail more than a year ago.

Kyle and Justin Radis, 36 and 34-years-old respectively, were scheduled to appear in Kelowna court Dec. 15 but failed to show up.

Both men are charged with aggravated assault and robbery of a 17-year-old boy on Nov. 9, 2021. They were arrested in August.

READ MORE: Assault on Kelowna teen that ‘shocked community’ leads to arrest 9 months later

He suffered broken ribs, a collapsed lung, a concussion, dental and nasal fractures, and extensive bruising in the attack.

“There is a warrant for their arrest, and they are considered dangerous,” said Const. Mike Della-Paolera, media relations officer with Kelowna RCMP. “If you see either one of these individuals, do not approach them and call 911 immediately.”

Police are also asking that anyone with information on their whereabouts to call RCMP at 250-762-3300 and reference file number 2021-73876.

READ MORE: Kelowna teen seriously injured after attack, robbery on Rail Trail

@GaryBarnes109
gary.barnes@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

assaultCourtKelownaRCMP

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Kelowna prolific offender held after breaking release orders
Next story
‘Money on the table’: Those who don’t file tax returns miss benefits delivered by CRA

Just Posted

Trees can also be cut into pieces and placed in a waste cart for pick up once yard waste collection resumes Mar. 1, 2023. (Photo/RDCO)
Free to chip your Christmas tree in Central Okanagan

A small fire was quickly put out at the John Howard Society Building in Kelowna on Friday, Dec. 16. (Gary Barnes/Capital News)
Small fire quickly put out at John Howard Society Building in Kelowna

Kyle and Justin Radis are charged with aggravated assault and robbery of a 17-year-old boy along the Rail Trail on Nov. 9, 2021. (Photo/Kelowna RCMP)
Two men charged in Kelowna Rail Trail assault skip court

DKA Board President Brian Stephenson (l) and Executive Director Mark Burley (r) present fundraising check to Central Okanagan Food Bank. (Photo/DKA)
Downtown Kelowna Association hot chocolate fundraiser stirs up cold, hard cash for food bank

Pop-up banner image