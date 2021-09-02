Police were on scene at 1938 Pandosy Street through much of the morning on Thursday, Sept. 2. (Aaron Hemens/Capital News)

Police were on scene at 1938 Pandosy Street through much of the morning on Thursday, Sept. 2. (Aaron Hemens/Capital News)

Two men injured in home invasion attack at Kelowna apartment

The suspects fled the scene before cops arrived

Mounties are investigating after two men were injured during a home invasion early Thursday morning, Sept. 2.

Officers were called to an apartment on Pandosy Street around 7 a.m., where they found two men in their 30s suffering from serious injuries. Both men were transported to hospital.

The suspects fled the area before police arrived.

“Our officers are on scene processing evidence, speaking with witnesses and canvassing for surveillance video. Evidence gathered so far indicates that this was a targeted incident,” said Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy of the Kelowna RCMP. “This investigation is in the preliminary stages, and no arrests have been made at this time.”

The RCMP’s investigation is ongoing.

Anybody with information regarding the crime is asked to call the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300.

