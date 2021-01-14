Two men sought for Jan. 7 South Okanagan stabbing

The victim was taken to the hospital with serious injuries

The two suspects, seen on surveillance video, being sought by RCMP in relation to the stabbing of a man on Jan. 7. (RCMP)

Penticton RCMP have released surveillance images of two suspects wanted in connection to a stabbing that left one man in serious condition on Jan. 7.

RCMP responded to calls of two men fighting near the 200 block of Main Street at 8:30 p.m., where they found the victim lying on the sidewalk.

The 27-year old man was provided first aid by the officers before being transported to the hospital with serious, non-life threatening injuries.

RCMP are looking for the public to assist in identifying two suspects who were seen on video surveillance.

“The motive for the assault isn’t clear, but officers do not believe this incident was random,” said Const. James Grandy. “We’re asking for anyone who recognizes either suspect caught on video surveillance to contact us.”

Investigators are asking anyone who can help identify either suspect, or has any information about the incident, to contact the Penticton RCMP at 250-492-4300.

