As of Friday, July 23, the Two Mile Road fire burning south of Sicamous was estimated to be 1,000 hectares in size. (Shuswap Lake Watch photo)

Two Mile Road wildfire near Sicamous hits 1,000 hectares

Crews are making good progress holding fire guards

The Two Mile Road wildfire above Sicamous grew slightly overnight.

As of 10:19 a.m. on July 23, the fire is an estimated 1,000 hectares in size.

The fire remains classified as out of control and its growth was primarily away from Sicamous, according to the BC Wildfire Service (BCWS). It also said crews were making good progress holding fire guards with assistance from industry.

There are currently 33 BCWS personnel on scene alongside firefighters from Sicamous, Swansea Point and Ranchero-Deep Creek. Two helicopters will continue supporting them throughout the day, and crews will be working with heavy equipment and industry partners to build guards around the fire.

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District’s evacuation order for all residences south of Sherlock Road, southeast of Cook, Gillis, and Larch avenues, east of the Sicamous Narrows and Mara Lake, and north of Sicamous Creek is still in effect.

An evacuation alert continues to be in effect for much of the district north of the evacuation order area up to Highway 1.

An evacuation alert for residents of Swansea Point also remains in effect.

