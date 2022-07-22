Two-month closure for stretch of Boucherie Road in West Kelowna

Detours for traffic on Boucherie will be Old Boucherie Road and Pritchard Drive. (Photo/Google Maps)

Boucherie Road will be closed between Sonoma Pines Drive and Ridge Estates Drive from Aug. 2 to Oct. 10 for construction work.

A media release from Westbank First Nation said storm, sewer and water infrastructure upgrades will be done along that stretch.

Detours for traffic on Boucherie will be Old Boucherie Road and Pritchard Drive. Traffic to and from Red Cloud Way, which is within the construction area, will be accommodated through the site to Boucherie Road at Ridge Estates Drive.

The road closure and detour will remain in effect 24 hours a day, seven days a week for the duration of construction, while work hours are 7:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

