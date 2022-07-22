Detours for traffic on Boucherie will be Old Boucherie Road and Pritchard Drive. (Photo/Google Maps)

Detours for traffic on Boucherie will be Old Boucherie Road and Pritchard Drive. (Photo/Google Maps)

Two-month closure for stretch of Boucherie Road in West Kelowna

Storm, sewer, and water infrastructure upgrades

Boucherie Road will be closed between Sonoma Pines Drive and Ridge Estates Drive from Aug. 2 to Oct. 10 for construction work.

A media release from Westbank First Nation said storm, sewer and water infrastructure upgrades will be done along that stretch.

Detours for traffic on Boucherie will be Old Boucherie Road and Pritchard Drive. Traffic to and from Red Cloud Way, which is within the construction area, will be accommodated through the site to Boucherie Road at Ridge Estates Drive.

The road closure and detour will remain in effect 24 hours a day, seven days a week for the duration of construction, while work hours are 7:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

READ MORE: Thunderstorms forecast for B.C. Interior

@GaryBarnes109
gary.barnes@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

City of West KelownaConstructionRoad conditions

Previous story
B.C.’s Indigenous relations minister ‘honoured’ to assume attorney general role
Next story
Cariboo group relaunches services for pregnant people with substance use disorders

Just Posted

Damage to Mission Creek Greenway during flooding in June 2022. (Photo/RDCO)
Kelowna’s Mission Creek Greenway needs $150k in emergency repairs

The two suspects stole a car in Kelowna on Thursday and have since been arrested. RCMP are no longer asking residents to be on the lookout for them. (File photo)
2 men arrested after allegedly stealing car in Kelowna then fleeing to Midway

Detours for traffic on Boucherie will be Old Boucherie Road and Pritchard Drive. (Photo/Google Maps)
Two-month closure for stretch of Boucherie Road in West Kelowna

(Google Maps)
Kelowna’s Whisk is shutting their oven doors for the last time

Pop-up banner image ×