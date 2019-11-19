Two-month water advisory issued for some North Okanagan customers

Not a boil water notice, just an advisory as permanent fix in sight

All Greater Vernon Water customers are on a precautionary water quality notice and will all receive water from the Duteau Creek water source.

The notice is in place because a leak was detected at the Duteau Creek UV facility on Oct. 31, so water is not being treated by UV, but the water is still treated by the Duteau Creek Water Treatment Plant. This is the same process that was in place for years until the UV facility was turned on in February 2019.

The water quality notice has been applied to a larger area because of a capital project at the Kal Lake Pump House. Crews will be making the Kal Lake Pump House flood resistant, and in order to do so, they will turn off the Kalamalka Lake water source.

“So, customers who regularly receive water from Kalamalka Lake will receive water from Duteau Creek throughout the duration of this project, which is anticipated to be two months,” the Regional District of North Okanagan states. “Once the permanent fix to the leak at the UV facility is implemented, the water quality notice will be rescinded.”

Duteau Creek water is softer than Kalamalka Lake which may be of interest to to those customers who have in-home water treatment systems or aquariums.

While this is just an advisory (not a boil water notice), anyone wishing additional protection, including infants, and those with a compromised immune system may wish to boil water for drinking, washing fruits and vegetables, making beverages or ice, or when brushing teeth.

All Greater Vernon Water customers are receiving water from Duteau Creek and are on a water quality notice.

