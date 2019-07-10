Downtown Cannabis is one of two downtown Salmon Arm cannabis retailers to recently receive approval from the province. (Jim Elliot/Salmon Arm Observer)

Two more cannabis stores approved for Salmon Arm

City policy supports one more cannabis retailer in downtown core

A pair of cannabis stores in Salmon Arm’s downtown area recently received their licence to operate from the provincial government.

Downtown Cannabis, located at 111 Lakeshore Drive NE, and Salmon Arm Cannabis located at 81B Shuswap St SW each received their permits to operate.

Read More: Fifth cannabis store proposed for downtown Salmon Arm

Read More: Business booms on opening day at Green Canoe Cannabis

Salmon Arm Cannabis, opening in the former Dough Boyz location, and Downtown Cannabis, which will open in a space that was formerly a portion of the Downtown Liquor Store but now has a separate entrance, were approved at a Nov. 2018 city council meeting.

Once they are open, the stores will join Green Canoe Cannabis located in Canoe, and the Greenery which opened up shop off the Trans-Canada Highway on Alexander Street NE.

Read More: Sixth application for downtown Salmon Arm pot store put on hold

Read More: Fourth pot shop proposed for downtown Salmon Arm

City of Salmon Arm policy caps the number of cannabis stores allowed to open in the city’s downtown core at four. With the Greenery up and running and Downtown Cannabis and Salmon Arm Cannabis soon to open, only one downtown spot remains.

Applications are in the works for two stores on Lakeshore Drive, one in the former Windmill Meats building and the other in the same location as Eden which was operating as a cannabis dispensary prior to the legalization of cannabis on Oct. 17 2018.

