Two more COVID-19 cases connected to Vernon hospital outbreak

Interior Health has confirmed two more cases of COVID-19 at Vernon Jubilee Hospital.

The cases were identified in connection to the outbreak on the Level 3 surgical unit, which was announced yesterday (March 31). The outbreak now has a total of five cases: three patients and two staff.

The health authority has now expanded its request for self-isolation to anyone who was in the surgical unit from March 15 to March 29. Patients are asked to self-isolate for 14 days since the last day of their discharge from hospital.

Anyone who was a roommate of a positive case or at high risk of exposure will be called directly by Interior Health’s communicable disease unit.

Outbreak control measures are in place and the hospital remains safe to attend for emergency care and appointments, the health authority said Wednesday.

An outbreak was also declared at Kelowna General Hospital Wednesday.

