Two more Kelowna flights exposed to COVID-19

At least seven Kelowna flights have been exposed to COVID-19 since Oct. 21

The BC Centre for Disease Control has added two more Kelowna flights to its list of COVID-19 exposures.

On Monday, Nov. 23, the CDC advised passengers who were on North Cariboo (Summit Air) flight 2011 from Kelowna to Fort St. John on Nov. 12 that they should monitor themselves for symptoms for 14 days. The affected rows have not been identified.

The CGC also advised passengers on North Cariboo flight 2010 from Fort St. John to Kelowna on Nov. 5 to self-monitor for 14 days.

There have been numerous flights to have confirmed COVID-19 exposure over the last month.

