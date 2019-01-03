Okanagan Indian Band council member Allan Louis (top row third from right) has been appointed as a director on the Interior Health board. Photo: Contributed

Two new directors appointed to Interior Health board

Three directors also reappointed to board overseeing health care services for B.C.’s southern interior region.

The Interior Health board will have two new directors appointed by the provincial government for 2019.

The new appointees are Allan Louis and Karen Hamling.

Also reappointed for another term on the board are Tammy Tugnum, a Williams Lake businesswoman; Dennis Rounsville, retired forestry executive from the Kootenays; and Diane Jules, with the Adam Lake Indian Band in the Shuswap.

Stepping down from the board will be Patricia Dooley, a resident of Nelson.

Louis serves as a councillor of the Okanagan Indian Band. He is co-chair of the Aboriginal education committee for School District 22, recognizing First Nations interests and challenges with the current education model.

In addition, he is an active member of the First Nations Health Council, working together with local, provincial and federal governments to achieve innovative ways of delivering health services to First Nations.

Louis, an Okanagan College grad, is the owner of Maximum One Venture. Previously, he worked as a manager for Vernon Travel Lodge. He has also worked as the security manager for Casino of the Rockies and as a service advisor for Cranbrook Dodge.

Hamling served four terms as mayor of Nakusp. She retired after many years at the Arrow Lakes Hospital, most of which were spent as the health records supervisor.

She previously owned two businesses and now helps with a forestry contracting business.

Hamling is currently the treasurer and one of the original directors and founders of the Nakusp and Area Community Foundation, co-ordinator for Music in the Park and a past director with Community Futures of Central Kootenay.

She is also involved in community health, the steering committee for the Columbia Basin Trust (CBT) Community Initiatives and Affected Areas funding program.

She is also the vice-chair of the Columbia River Treaty Local Governments Committee and was vice-chair of the Southern Interior Development Initiative Trust.

Hamling received her licensed practical nursing certification and is an accredited health record technician.

In announcing the health board changes across the province, B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix noted the expanding First Nations involvement in developing health care policy with the appointment of Louis to the IH board.

Dix said each health authority now has two board members of First Nations background.

“This reflects both the considerable breadth of talent and valuable experience individuals from First Nations bring to the boards, and the need for Indigenous perspectives in health-care decision-making, so services are culturally safe and appropriate,” said Dix.


barry.gerding@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
UBC prof hopes students’ idea to retrofit clothing bins will prevent deaths

Just Posted

2019 brides and grooms, this fair is for you

Head to Okanagan College Centre for the second-annual Hitched Wedding and Events Affair brought to you by Black Press

Two new directors appointed to Interior Health board

Three directors also reappointed to board overseeing health care services for B.C.’s southern interior region.

Kelowna’s most expensive home assessed at $10.5 million

The one-storey, 9,761-square-foot, lakeshore home on Hobson Road tops the list again this year

Peachland-Lake Country corridor property assessments continue to rise

Biggest increases for Okanagan region from 2018 to 2019 reported in Summerland, Keremeos

The Okanagan Symphony presents Amadeus

The tribute to Mozart will be in Kelowna Jan. 25

Top videos for 2018: Wildfires rage

Counting down the top videos stories for 2018 in the Okanagan and Shuswap

Hats off to Pettersson, rookie nets 3 as Canucks beat Sens 4-3 in OT

Young Vancouver all-star now has 22 goals on the season

Heartbreak at home: Canada ousted after 2-1 OT loss to Finland

Host nation falls in quarter-final at world juniors

Bob Einstein, aka Super Dave Osborne, dies at 76

Many comedy stars were quick to pay tribute to the actor, who was also in Curb Your Enthusiasm

UBC prof hopes students’ idea to retrofit clothing bins will prevent deaths

A 34-year-old man was dead inside a clothing donation bin in West Vancouver last weekend

Proposed class action against Uber can proceed

Plaintiff argues Uber drivers are employees, entitled to a minimum wage, vacation pay and more

Peace bond hearing withdrawn for B.C. couple cleared in legislature bomb plot

John Nuttall and Amanda Korody are allowed to live freely for the first time in years

Canucks Report: Markstrom leads the way

Goalie posts stellar 8-1-0 record in December

Netflix: ‘Please do not hurt yourselves with the Bird Box Challenge’

Move over, Tide Pods. People are taking risks for a new video challenge.

Most Read