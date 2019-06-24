Doug Stout, FortisBC vice-president, market development and external relations, shows media how to use the new Flo station at Kelowna International Airport on Monday morning, June 24, 2019. (Caitlin Clow - Kelowna Capital News)

Two new fast-charging electric vehicle stations unveiled at YLW

Kelowna International Airport plugs in with FortisBC, government partnership

Two new fast-charging electric-vehicle (EV) charging stations have been unveiled at the Kelowna International Airport on Monday, along with 10 other strategically placed stations across the Okanagan and the Kootenays.

In a partnership between FortisBC, the federal and provincial government, the two stations will allow EV owners a place to get a full charge in about 30 minutes for only $9.

The City of Kelowna donated the land, but the machines will be owned, operated and maintained by FortisBC.

“Our goal is to make sure electric vehicle drivers can travel with confidence across our electric service territory in B.C.’s southern interior,” FortisBC vice-president of market development Doug Stout said.

READ MORE: City of Kelowna to install 4 new electric vehicle chargers

“These are some exciting times for the Okanagan, the province of B.C. and all of Canada as we see more infrastructure like this get built out and more partnerships between the government and private industry to make this come together,” he said at the ribbon cutting.

Kelowna-Lake Country MP Stephen Fuhr said the Government of Canada contributed $600,000, or about 50 per cent of the cost of the 12 EV fast-charging stations to be built across the Okanagan and Kootenays.

The other 50 per cent will be funded by FortisBC and the provincial government.

“Transportation counts for almost one-quarter of Canada’s greenhouse gas emissions, almost half of which comes from cars and light trucks,” Fuhr said. “The Government of Canada is committing to putting more zero-emission vehicles on the road which will have the potential to significantly reduce greenhouse gas emissions — particularly in the longer term.”

City of Kelowna councillors learned of these new EV stations last month during a regular meeting. There, a city staffer cited a study stating there are more than 18,000 EVs on Canada’s roads and that number is expected to grow to more than 350,000 in just 11 years.

READ MORE: Okanagan city leading the charge on electric vehicle use

The two fast-charging stations on the airport will be owned and operated by FortisBC and Stout said the $9 per half hour charge was determined on a cost-recovery basis model.

“Putting charging stations where they are needed most helps drive electric vehicle adoption and is part of our Clean Growth Pathway, our action plan to help the province meet its clean energy goals,” Stout said.

Kelowna will see two more fast-charging stations installed; one at the Heritage Museum and another at Rutland Centennial Park.

@caitleerach
Caitlin.clow@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Kelowna-Lake Country MP Stephen Fuhr announced 12 new fast-charging stations in the Okanagan and Kootenays on Monday. (Caitlin Clow - Kelowna Capital News)

Previous story
Heroism medal for B.C. woman who tried to save wheelchair-bound man stuck on rail tracks
Next story
Okanagan bylaw officer best in B.C.

Just Posted

Plane crashes in Okanagan Lake

RCMP say wheels left down caused landing plane to overturn on lake

Two new fast-charging electric vehicle stations unveiled at YLW

Kelowna International Airport plugs in with FortisBC, government partnership

Mellalieu running for Greens again in Central-Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola

Robert Mellalieu ran for federal Green Party in 2015 election and provincial Greens in 2017

How much money did Lake Country make off taxes in 2018?

The tax hikes raked in over $1M

Where is your water before you drink it?

A new water facility official opens in Lake Country

Video shows fireworks shot at swan in Alberta

Alberta Fish and Wildlife is investigating the incident in Grande Prairie

Okanagan bylaw officer best in B.C.

Al Harrison of Vernon named Bylaw Officer of the Year at annual association conference

Man accused of assault at South Okanagan beach gets bail

Thomas Brayden Kruger-Allen was granted bail at the Penticton provincial courthouse on Monday

‘Text neck’ causing bone spurs to grow from millennials’ skulls, researchers say

Technology use from early childhood causing abnormal bone growths in 41 per cent of young adults

B.C. teen killed by fallen tree on field trip remembered as hero

13-year-old Tai Caverhill was the first to spot the tree falling and warned his friends

Surrey RCMP raises Pride flag amid din of protesters

There were about 30 protesters on either side, and 20 Mounties doing crowd control

Should B.C. get rid of Daylight Saving Time?

The province wants to know, as state governments down south make the move

Air Canada reviewing how crew left sleeping passenger on parked plane

In a Facebook post, the woman said she woke up ‘all alone’ on a ‘cold dark’ aircraft

Canadians crash out of Women’s World Cup in 0-1 loss to Sweden

Canada missed a chance to tie the game on a penalty shot

Most Read