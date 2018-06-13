Contributed

Two new fire engines will be racing through West Kelowna

West Kelowna Council has awarded the contract for the purchase

Last night, West Kelowna Council approved the purchase of two additional fire engines.

The two fire engines will be Wildland Urban Interface Type II Fire Engines from Safetek Emergency Vehicles and will cost $598,500 each, not including tax. However the new additions to station #33 in Rose Valley and Station #34 in Glenrosa are within budget and are sold at a fixed price.

Related:Firefighters pool their paycheques in Joe Rich for a fire engine

To stay within budget Chief Jason Brolund has decided on a stock chassis.

“They will be slightly smaller, carry slightly less water,” Chief Brolund said.

Related:Truck destroyed by fire in West Kelowna

The new fire engines will arrive early next year.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@sydneyrmorton
sydney.morton@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
van Gogh and other famous artists to be featured at Kelowna Art Gallery
Next story
70 years support cancer research in Kelowna

Just Posted

Two new fire engines will be racing through West Kelowna

West Kelowna Council has awarded the contract for the purchase

Lake Country firehall is too small

The District of Lake Country will be presented with an option to borrow money for a new hall

Lucky Kelowna and Lake Country students could walk away with cash for post-secondary school

Interior Savings Credit Union is awarding $640,000 in bursaries in the Thompson-Okanagan

Arrests made for 38 stolen mountain bikes

Kelowna RCMP has arrested seven people

Overturned semi truck spotted near West Kelowna

Witnesses say the semi was located on the side of Highway 97

B.C. man charged after possessing fawn

B.C. Conservation Officer Service says leave newborn deer alone

North Okanagan-Shuswap school bus involved in highway collision

Multi-vehicle collision injures several, though nobody on bus was hurt;

B.C. MLA officially announces he’s running for mayor

MLA Leonard Krog says he’s ready to step down from provincial politics to run for mayor of Nanaimo

2026 would be a historic sports year for Canada

The World Cup is already coming to Canada, and Calgary is still interested in hosting Winter Olympics

Retired B.C. teacher gets invite to Property Brother wedding in Italy

Drew Scott and his fiance Linda Phan say “I do” during week-long celebration in Puglia

Former bank robber, author Stephen Reid has died

Notorious member of the Stopwatch Gang passed away Tuesday

B.C. mother writes to fight opioid crisis

Shattered Dreams and Broken Hearts tells of the writer’s son who died of a fentanyl overdose

Evening gives comfort to grieving parents in Okanagan

Evening Among the Angels fundraising dinner Thursday, June 21

Motion Notion to be held in Merritt, not Golden

Complications with the location has forced the festival to move

Most Read