BC Wildfire map showing the two wildfires south of Penticton that started on Tuesday evening. (BC Wildfire map)

Two new wildfires after storm rolls through the South Okanagan

Both of the fires were put on the wildfire map on Tuesday evening as a thunderstorm rolled through

Two new wildfires have been identified in the South Okanagan by BC Wildfire.

The Aenaes Lake wildfire is located southwest of Penticton and is listed as 0.01 hectares. The other wildfire is at MacIntyre Bluff, just south of Vaseux Lake, and is also listed as 0.01 hectares.

READ MORE: Severe thunderstorm watch issued for Okanagan Valley

While BC Wildfire does not know the suspected cause at this time, both of the fires were put on the wildfire map on Tuesday evening as a thunderstorm rolled through the valley. Much of the South Okanagan saw rain, strong winds, thunder and lightning.

Three wildfires east of Osoyoos that were noted on the map on Monday after a lightning storm are now out or classified as under control (Long Joe Creek and the north side of Anarchist Mountain).

