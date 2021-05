Both fires cropped up on Saturday, with each suspected to be caused by a person

Two new wildfires cropped up in the Kamloops Fire Centre on Saturday (May 22), with both suspected to be caused by a person.

One fire is located northwest of Peachland by Brenda Mines Road, measuring at 0.01-hectares. The other is a 0.50-hectare fire located northeast of Salmon Arm near Annis Bay.

There are now six active fires in the Kamloops Fire Centre, three of which are under control.

