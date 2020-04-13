April 14, 2020 - Two of three wildfires in close proximity to the Similkameen River, four kilometres south of Cawston, are classified as out. (BC Wildfire Service)

Two of three wildfires south of Cawston classified as out

A three-person BC Wildfire Service crew patrolled the area today

Two of three wildfires in close proximity to the Similkameen River, four kilometres south of Cawston, are classified as out.

As of 3 p.m. April 14, the third and largest of the group was estimated to be two hectares in size and now classified as under control.

A three-person BC Wildfire Service crew patrolled the area today.

The Keremeos Review previously reported that crews were responding to three wildfires burning in the Kamloops Fire Centre. The Barcelo Road fire was previously estimated at three hectares in size.

READ MORE: Three wildfires south of Cawston remain small, crews on scene assessing situation

READ MORE: Several wildfires burn in Kamloops Fire Centre

In a post on social media Sunday night (April 12), BC Wildfire Service explained that all three blazes are suspected to be human caused.

All three fires were discovered on April 12.

Across the province there are currently eight active wildfires larger than 0.009 ha in size.

Up to date info on active wildfires can be found here.

bcwildfire

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Elk poached and dragged behind truck: BC Conservation
Next story
COVID-19: Longterm care facility deaths expected to rise even as cases slow, Dr. Tam says

Just Posted

Wildfire east of Merritt classified as ‘being held’

Crews will be heading out for a final patrol of the area tomorrow (April 15)

Three more cases of COVID-19 at Bylands Nurseries in West Kelowna

A total of 23 people have been infected in the outbreak among a group of temporary foreign workers in West Kelowna

Okanagan group uses 3D printing to make face shields for Interior Health

The group includes employees of the Okanagan Regional Library and UBCO

HDR selected as designer for new 12-storey Ramada building in Kelowna

The 12-storey mass timber construction is set to be the first of its kind in Kelowna

Fresh Slice offering free pizza for all hospital workers

Hospital workers will receive a slice, pop and a brownie for showing authentic ID

‘We see your grief’: B.C.’s total test positive cases top 1,500 as deaths rise to 72

Three new deaths were all in longterm care

UPDATE: Coronavirus concerns prompt event cancellations across the Okanagan

This is a running list of events cancelled across the Okanagan

Two of three wildfires south of Cawston classified as out

A three-person BC Wildfire Service crew patrolled the area today

Wildfire north of Lytton grows to 30ha, classified as ‘being held’

The wildfire, burning in steep terrain, is not currently threatening any structures

Mobile Medical Unit set up in Abbotsford to treat COVID-19 outbreak among Mission inmates

Fraser Health also creating a secure site at hospital; 41 positive tests at institution so far

BC Housing says it won’t report illegal suites as 20,000 apply for rent supplement

The supplement can provide up to $500 per month

As B.C. grapples with pandemic, top doctor marks grim anniversary of overdose crisis

Dr. Henry said the stigma associated with addiction, the challenges with getting help remained top of mind

COVID-19: B.C. hospitals getting some scheduled surgeries done

Urgent as well as emergency procedures going ahead

Website launched to track COVID-19 across Canada

The site urges people to continue practicing physical distancing

Most Read