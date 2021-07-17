Two patients flown to hospital following Coquihalla Highway crash, southbound lanes closed

One patient transported to BC Children’s Hospital, one to Royal Columbian Hospital

Two patients were flown by Medevac to hospital after a roll-over crash on the Coquihalla Highway.

One person was taken to Royal Columbian Hospital, another to BC Children’s Hospital, and one person is being transported by ambulance to Vancouver, according to emergency scanners.

The crash occurred shortly after 10 a.m. between the start of the highway and Exit 217, approximately one kilometer north of Hope, according to DriveBC.

The highway was initially closed in both directions, but now only southbound lanes remain closed, according to DriveBC.

“Expect major delays due to congestion. Watch for traffic control,” DriveBC’s website says. “Detour via Highway 3”

Pictures posted to Facebook show multiple Medevac helicopters called to the scene.

Updates: Northbound lanes are now open, Southbound lanes remain closed, according to DriveBC.

Emergency crews are on scene and an assessment is in progress.

