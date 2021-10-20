$30k in suspected stolen merchandise recovered from West Kelowna businesses

Two people are facing numerous charges after the West Kelowna RCMP Community Safet Unit (CSU) recovered over $30,000 in suspected stolen merchandise.

Between Oct. 17 and 18, Kelowna RCMP CSU were alerted by local asset protection associates that a man and a woman associated with a Ford cargo van were allegedly shoplifting high-value merchandise from local businesses. Investigators worked with the loss prevention officers to obtain further details regarding the description of the suspects.

On Tuesday (Oct. 19), West Kelowna Mounties located the Ford cargo van with two occupants in the parking lot of a business in Kelowna. A man and woman were arrested and taken into custody without incident. The van was then seized and a search located over $30,000 of high-value merchandise suspected to have been stolen from local businesses.

“The merchandise recovered included home improvement supplies, kitchen appliances, as well as various tools and machinery of high value,” said Cpl. Bryan Mulrooney of the West Kelowna RCMP.

A 42-year-old man from Langley, B.C. and a 46-year-old woman from White Rock, B.C. were conditionally released to attend court at a later date. The investigation is ongoing and the issue will be submitted to B.C. Public Prosecution Service for consideration of charges.

CrimeKelowna