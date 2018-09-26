Two people taken to hospital after Kelowna RCMP deploy spike belt

RCMP have notified the Independent Investigations Office of British Columbia (IIO B.C.) of an incident which resulted in two people being taken to hospital earlier today.

Early morning, Sept. 26, West Kelowna RCMP attended an area near Lambly Lake, for a report of suspicious occurrence. The complainant reported that several people appeared to be working on vehicles. Subsequent queries found two of the licence plates associated to these vehicles returned as stolen.

RCMP located a woman and man allegedly attempting to flee the area, in a stolen pick up truck. A spike belt was deployed and with the assistance of an RCMP Police Dog, the man and woman were taken into custody and transported to the Kelowna RCMP Detachment.

The 24 year-old woman and the 32 year-old man both became unresponsive and in medical distress shortly after arrival around 10 a.m. at the Kelowna Detachment, where they were being processed for detention. Immediate medical assistance was provided and Emergency Health Services attended. The two were transported to a local area hospital by the B.C. Ambulance Service for further medical treatment.

The IIO B.C. is now investigating to determine whether police actions or inactions are linked to the medical distress of the two individuals. As the matter is now under investigation by the IIO B.C., no further information will be released by police.

Please note that the circumstances of this incident will be the subject of independent investigation and verification by the IIO B.C. For more information about the IIO B.C. and media updates, you can visit their website at www.iiobc.ca

