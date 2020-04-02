Westjet Encore left the Calgary International Airport, Alberta enroute to Nanaimo Airport, British Columbia on Jan. 3, 2019. (Contributed)

Two planes come into close contact above Kelowna

The incident occurred between a WestJet flight and a private plane back in 2019

Two planes came into close contact while flying over Kelowna, back in January of 2019.

A WestJet flight heading from Calgary to Nanaimo came into close contact with a private plane bound for Kamloops on Jan. 3, 2019, warranting an investigation by the Transportation Board of Canada (TSB).

The investigation revealed that an error in-flight data, along with other factors resulted in the two planes coming into a shared airspace that was too close for regulated separation distance. A vertical separation of 1000 feet is required between planes, however, in this instance, the separation distance was not maintained.

According to the report, the flight data processors in Vancouver had undergone a software update before the incident, during the update previous information had not been purged, leading to a discrepancy error between the flight plan data and the radar flight path of the private plane.

READ MORE: COVID-19: Interior Health orders closure of all fitness centres until May 30

The controller wasn’t familiar with such errors and in his attempt to resolve the issue he did not identify the potential conflict between the Westjet plane and private plane’s flight plans.

The error meant the software designed to predict traffic conflicts, which the controller relied on, was unavailable to predict the loss of distance separation. At the time traffic volume in the airspace had also increased, leading to a greater workload for the controller.

According to the TSB, the controller did not see or hear the visual and audible warnings as the two aircrafts approached each another.

Fortunately, the traffic alert and collision avoidance system (TCAS) on board the WestJet Encore flight warned the crew to decrease altitude, stated the TSB.

Following this incident, Navigation Canada implemented a number of safety actions including making improvements to the checklist for completing software updates and purging flight data from the system.

READ MORE: Kelowna airport issues advisory after passenger tests positive for COVID-19

Daniel Taylor
Reporter, Kelowna Capital News
Follow me on Twitter

WestJet

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. health officer says homemade masks may prevent spread of COVID-19 to others
Next story
B.C.’s senior home staff measures show results in COVID-19 battle

Just Posted

Positivity rocks! Golden resident brings positivity to community through painted rocks.

Brandi Romano hand crafts the rocks with her kids as a distraction from COVID-19

BREAKING: Inmate at Okanagan Correctional Centre tests positive for COVID-19

This is B.C.’s first community outbreak at a corrections facility

Kelowna has high compliance when it comes to physical distancing in public

The city received an average of 15 calls a day complaining people don’t distance

Kelowna restaurants support community during COVID-19 pandemic

Many Kelowna restaurants have created initiatives to both drive business and give back to community

Two planes come into close contact above Kelowna

The incident occurred between a WestJet flight and a private plane back in 2019

Trudeau rejects mandatory stay-at-home order for now; COVID deaths up

The virus has now infected more than 10,000 Canadians and cost 130 their lives

UPDATE: Coronavirus concerns prompt event cancellations across the Okanagan

This is a running list of events cancelled across the Okanagan

Celebrate Easter in a ‘safe way,’ B.C.’s top doctor urges as province records 6 new deaths

Province has hit a total of 31 deaths

B.C. health officer says homemade masks may prevent spread of COVID-19 to others

Practising physical distancing, frequent hand washing and resisting touching your face are proven methods

Dogs are property, not kids, judge tells former Salmon Arm couple

Court decision made on competing lawsuits over Zeus and Aurora — a pit bull and pit bull cross

B.C.’s senior home staff measures show results in COVID-19 battle

Dr. Bonnie Henry’s order restricts care aides to one facility

Three stabbings in one night in Kamloops

At least one of the stabbings is connected to the local drug trade

In photos: Kelowna photographer captures city without crowds

Self-isolation and closure of non-essential businesses during COVID-19 clears streets and sidewalks

Surprise parade makes Shuswap boy’s 10th birthday less isolated

Friends and strangers alike help Declan Toner celebrate his “best birthday ever”

Most Read