Two reports in one day of ‘suspicious’ men in cars: Penticton RCMP

One man arrested for impaired driving, RCMP still trying to locate the other for questioning

Penticton RCMP received two reports of men in cars harassing women on May 5. (File photo)

Two separate incidents involving men harassing women from cars were reported on May 5 in Penticton. Police believe the incidents to be unrelated.

First, at approximately 5:30 p.m. a man was seen driving a silver Ford F-150 up and down a Penticton street. The man eventually pulled over and told a woman working in her yard that she “looked pretty,” prompting the woman to tell him to leave, according to Penticton RCMP.

The man reportedly departed without issue. Police are now trying to identify and locate the man for questioning. He’s described by RCMP as a 30 to 40-year-old Caucasian who was wearing a black hat and shirt and driving a silver Ford F-150 pick-up truck at the time of the incident.

Should anyone have information, they’re encouraged to call the Penticton RCMP at 250-492-4300, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

READ MORE: RCMP seize drugs, firearm from Penticton motel suite

Shortly after the first incident took place, RCMP arrested a man for impaired driving after he was reported talking to teenagers from his car.

Residents reported to RCMP that a man had pulled his vehicle up beside several teenagers walking on the SnPink’tn (Penticton Indian Band) Reserve.

The driver asked the group if they had cigarettes and, after a short conversation, asked if they needed a ride, stated RCMP.

The teenagers declined the ride, as he appeared to be intoxicated. The man drove off and was subsequently located by officers and arrested.

He was found to be “grossly intoxicated,” according to police.

The man was held in custody until he was sober. Aside from impaired driving, no other criminal offences are known to have to taken place.

READ MORE: Penticton RCMP trying to return found cash to rightful owner

@PentictonNews

editor@pentictonwesternnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Crime