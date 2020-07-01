Two rescued from tipped sailboat near Casa Loma

The two men were quickly brought to shore by a marine rescue crew

Two men were rescued after their boat capsized near West Kelowna’s Casa Loma resort.

Marine rescue crews responded, quickly bringing the men to shore around 12:45 p.m.

According to a witness on scene, the men appeared to be uninjured as crews brought them to the boat launch off of Campbell Road.

There is no word on the state of the vessel at this time.

