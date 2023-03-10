Two Salmon Arm small businesses up for B.C. awards

Two Salmon Arm small businesses are in the running for a provincial award.

Both MisMacK Clean Cosmetics and Trilogy Solutions have been nominated for a Small Business B.C. Business Impact award, and MisMacK is also nominated for the Premier’s People’s Choice award.

Trilogy Solutions is a digital service provider in business since 2015. The company employs 10 people and offers social media marketing, website development and digital design. The company has donated services to local charities like Shuswap Food Action, donated services to participants of Shuswap Launch-a-preneur, and founder Jenna Robins sits on three chambers of commerce and local boards.

“Jenna Robins started Trilogy Solutions when trying to find the balance between having a career and being a parent,” reads Trilogy’s story on the Small Business B.C. website. Trilogy is 100 per cent female owned and operated, which is important in a male-dominated industry, reads Trilogy’s bio.

MisMacK Clean Cosmetics is founded by internationally-acclaimed makeup artist Missy MacKintosh and provides clean cosmetic products she has spent years perfecting. MisMack moved from MacKintoch’s Canoe basement into storefronts in the midst of the pandemic restrictions, reads her company bio.

“My biggest saying is that makeup does not define you,” MacKintosh writes. “MisMacK is so much more than makeup. There is no other brand doing what we’re doing. We are raw and real – a brand consumers can truly trust.”

Finalists will be decided by public vote and the voting window closes Friday, March 10, at 11:59 p.m. A cash prize of $10,000 in each of four categories is available and you can vote for your choice at smallbusinessbc.ca.

READ MORE: Downtown Salmon Arm store ‘a dream come true’ for clean cosmetics owner

@willson_becca

rebecca.willson@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

AwardsBritish ColumbiaBusinessSalmon Arm