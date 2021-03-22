Two South Okanagan communities among top searched Airbnb destinations in Canada

Canadians are looking for more ways to travel again ahead of the spring and summer

As spring and summer approach, Canadians are looking to travel again and two South Okanagan communities appear to be popular destinations.

According to Airbnb search data, Naramata and Okanagan Falls are among the top searched destinations in the country.

The others are Victoria, B.C., Queens Municipality, Nova Scotia and West Hants, Nova Scotia, according to Airbnb data.

“As we come out of a long COVID winter, Canadians look to turn their pent-up travel dreams into reality and are increasingly looking for more ways to travel safely again to reunite with friends, families and loved ones on Airbnb,” said Airbnb spokesperson Kelly Price in a press release. “From small beach towns and access to national parks, to homes with outdoor amenities like gardens and patios, to non-traditional stays that offer plenty of privacy and outdoor space like cabins and tree-houses, guests are looking forward to spending time outside.”

Okanagan residents with space to rent can cash-in on Canadian’s travel plans by putting their place up on Airbnb.

Prospective hosts can learn about how much they can earn by sharing their space on Airbnb with the “What’s My Place Worth” tool.

READ MORE: Naramata Bench: Beautiful views and fantastic wineries

READ MORE: Community goes above and beyond fundraising goal to save Naramata beach



jesse.day@pentictonwesternnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

travel