Two storms headed to the Interior

Heavy snowfall and rain is expected throughout the Interior over the next two days

The southern BC interior is in for a snowy and wet weekend.

Environment Canada issued an alert just before 5 a.m. Saturday morning about two weather systems expected to impact communities all over the interior from the Similkameen, Okanagan into the Columbias and Kootenays.

The first storm is expected to hit later today and bring a significant amount of snow to the region. Between 5 to 15 cm of snow is expected before it tapers off late Saturday afternoon or evening, depending on location.

The next system will start with snow early Sunday morning and will most likely change to rain late in the day as the storm brings warm air into the region. The changeover to rain will be delayed the further north you are, with the Columbias likely to remain as snow through Sunday night.

It’s anticipated between 5 to 20 cm of snow will fall across the region. There is a risk for brief periods of freezing rain during the changeover from snow to rain.

Snowfall warnings are in effect Saturday for the Shuswap and Coquihalla highway.

Additional snowfall warnings may be issued later today for Sunday’s storm.

For regions that remain below snowfall warning criteria, the combination of two back to back days of snow followed by a change over to rain may make travel and other activities difficult.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather to Environment Canada, send an email to ec.tempetepacifique-pacificstorm.ec@canada.ca or tweet reports using #BCStorm.

Previous story
No injuries in West Kelowna accident

Just Posted

No injuries in West Kelowna accident

An accident occurred on Hudson Road last night due to slippery road conditions

Two storms headed to the Interior

Heavy snowfall and rain is expected throughout the Interior over the next two days

Albas: The future of NAFTA is a huge concern

Central Okanagan Similkameen Nicola MP Dan Albas talks about NAFTA

Seven suspected fatal overdoses in three days

IH warns residents after seven suspected overdoses in region in three days

Consider light rail for the Okanagan Valley says Kelowna’s mayor

Colin Basran, in his annual State of the City address, says time has come to plan for light rail

What’s happening

Find out what is taking place this weekend in the Okanagan and Shuswap

Two storms headed to the Interior

Snowfall warnings are in effect Saturday for the Shuswap and Coquihalla highway

Scotties: What’s on tap at the national curling event today

Team B.C. will play their first game in Penticton

Einarson captures Scotties berth in wild card game

Three teams from Manitoba contend for curling national championship in Penticton

The 20 best places to visit in Canada for 2018: Go north — way north

Top travel writers from vacay.ca describe this year’s picks for Canadian travel

Letter: Our morals are being eroded

Kelowna letter-writer expresses outrage over Chilliwack Board of Education member

Rockets take down Tigers in OT

Cal Foote scores game winner to lead Kelowna to second win on Alberta trip

Marijuana dispensary raided in B.C. Interior

One person arrested, undisclosed amount of cannabis products seized

Gallery gears up for wine, art-fuelled fun

Vernon Public Art Gallery hosts Pinot and Paint night as part of Vernon Winter Carnival Feb. 6

Most Read