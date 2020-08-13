Two structures burned in Cawston blaze

Members of the Keremeos Fire Department, along with firefighters from Osoyoos and Kaleden, attended a structure fire on Agar Road in Cawston on the morning of Aug. 13.

Firefighters from Keremeos, Osoyoos and Kaleden attended a structure fire on Agar Road in Cawston early on Aug. 13.

Two structures were affected, but there were no injuries at the fire.

Keremeos Volunteer Fire Department receives $25k grant

The call came in around 1:30 a.m. Three trucks from Keremeos, one from Osoyoos and one from Kaleden were at the scene.

The firefighters were concluding their work at the scene shortly after 9 a.m.

