Two structures burned in Cawston blaze

Crews from Keremeos, Kaleden and Osoyoos attended blaze early on Aug. 13

Members of the Keremeos Fire Department, along with firefighters from Osoyoos and Kaleden, attended a structure fire on Agar Road in Cawston on the morning of Aug. 13.

Two structures were affected, but there were no injuries at the fire.

The call came in around 1:30 a.m. Three trucks from Keremeos, one from Osoyoos and one from Kaleden were at the scene.

The firefighters were concluding their work at the scene shortly after 9 a.m.

