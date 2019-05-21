Two time Juno Award nominee Jill Barber is coming to the Okanagan

Lake Country will host the singer-songwriter in the fall

Jill Barber, Canadian singer-songwriter is selling out crowds from coast to coast. (Lake Country News Release)

Canadian singer-songwriter Jill Barber will be coming to the Okanagan Region to perform in the fall.

On Oct. 10, the two-time Juno Award nominee will travel to Lake Country to perform infront of an “intimate” crowd at Creekside Theatre.

“Creekside Theatre is proud to continue its tradition of featuring some of Canada’s biggest and brightest talents in our intimate soft-seat venue,” cultural development co-ordinator Ryan Donn said. “The one thing you are always assured of is that you know a Jill Barber song when you hear it, and chances are you’ll never forget it.”

Her albums have sold over 100,000 copies and her album Mischievous Moon spent 13 straight weeks at No. 1 on the Canadian Jazz Charts and debuted at No. 12 on the United States’ Billboard Jazz charts.

Tickets for the performance go on sale May 24 at 9 a.m. and will be priced at $34.95; fees and charges included.