Two toddler siblings found drowned on First Nation in Alberta

The siblings were found drowned on their family’s property, according to RCMP

The community of Samson Cree Nation is in mourning after two toddler siblings drowned earlier this week, prompting an investigation by Alberta Mounties.

Maskwacis RCMP said officers first got a call about two missing children before 6:45 p.m. on Tuesday. Samson Cree Nation is located roughly 100 kilometres south of Edmonton.

Police said the children were found by their family in a body of water on property that belongs to the family.

Efforts were made to resuscitate the children before paramedics arrived. They later died in hospital.

“This is an extremely tragic incident and the outcome of the search for these children was not what we hoped for,” said Insp. James McLaren.

“Right now a family, and the whole community, is in shock and mourning and we hope that their privacy will be respected.”

An investigation of the incident is ongoing, with the assistance of the Major Crimes Unit.

Preliminary information does not suggest any indication of criminality, police said.

