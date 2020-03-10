Two-vehicle accident backs up traffic along Enterprise Way in Kelowna

The accident occurred at around 3:19 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon

A two-vehicle car crash has occurred at the intersection of Enterprise Way and Hunter Road in Kelowna.

The crash occurred at approximately 3:19 p.m and involved a black sports car and a Ford 150 truck.

The sports car reportedly crashed into the back of the truck when it stopped for a pedestrian at a crosswalk.

Traffic is backed up along Enterprise Way as a result of the accident.

No injuries have been reported from the accident and an ambulance is now on scene.

More to come.

