Two-vehicle accident backs up traffic along Enterprise Way in Kelowna

A two-vehicle car crash has occurred at the intersection of Enterprise Way and Hunter Road in Kelowna.
The crash occurred at approximately 3:19 p.m and involved a black sports car and a Ford 150 truck.
The sports car reportedly crashed into the back of the truck when it stopped for a pedestrian at a crosswalk.
Traffic is backed up on Enterprise Way, near Hunter after a sports car rear ended a truck around 3:20 pm. No injuries. #kelowna pic.twitter.com/hvJyk0dWCQ
— Paul Clarke (@PauljClarke_) March 10, 2020
Traffic is backed up along Enterprise Way as a result of the accident.
No injuries have been reported from the accident and an ambulance is now on scene.
More to come.
