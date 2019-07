Clement Avenue and Ellis Street blocked off as first responder work to clear scene

First responders are on scene to deal with a two-vehicle accident on Ellis Street and Clement Avenue. (David Venn - Kelowna Capital News)

A two-vehicle accident at Clement Avenue and Ellis Street is blocking two lanes of traffic.

Traffic is being diverted as cars cannot turn right on Ellis while first responders are on scene.

A woman and three children were left unharmed after the reported side-swipe.

There were no reports of injury.

More to come.