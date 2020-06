The incident occurred around 10 a.m. on June 22

Two-car collision on Spall Road and Enterprise Way in Kelowna, B.C. (Photo - Twila Amato)

Two cars have collided at the intersection of Spall Road and Enterprise Way in Kelowna.

Traffic on Spall is being reduced to one lane heading north while BC Ambulance remains on scene.

One person was taken to hospital by BC Ambulance.

The incident took place about 10 a.m., Monday.

More to come.

