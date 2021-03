The incident happened Tuesday morning in West Kelowna

A two-vehicle crash blocked Louie Drive and Elk Road, Tuesday morning.

A pick-up and car collided in the West Kelowna intersection, just before 11 a.m.

The car had to be towed from the scene.

RCMP, the West Kelowna fire department as well as WFN law enforcement attended the scene.

The road reopened about 30 min after the crash occurred.

