Two vehicle collision greets Kelowna church goers as service ends

One person was taken into an ambulance

Car accident near the intersection of Gordon and Casorso in Kelowna on Jan. 29, 2023. (Brittany Webster/Capital News)

Church goers left today’s (Jan. 29) Sunday morning service to find a number of emergency vehicles outside responding to a crash.

Emergency crews responded to a two vehicle collision around 11:15 a.m. near the intersection of Gordon Road and Casorso Road in Kelowna.

Accident outside Kelowna Gospel Fellowship has only right lane open southbound on Gordon. Drive Safe @KelownaCapNews pic.twitter.com/aE2BnkTRdd — Brittany Webster (@thebrittwebster) January 29, 2023

One person needed assistance exiting their vehicle and was taken into an ambulance for treatment. Extent of the injuries are unknown.

The crash had all northbound lanes on Gordon closed while only one southbound lane remained open for traffic.

READ MORE: Fire extinguished inside UBCO residence building

@thebrittwebster

brittany.webster@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

car accidentKelowna