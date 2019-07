No reports of injury

First responders on site after a two-vehicle collision at Clifton Road and Rio Drive on Sunday, July 14. (David Venn - Capital News)

Firefighters have responded to a two-vehicle collision in Kelowna on Sunday, July 14.

At approximately 10:35 a.m., first responders were called to Clifton Road and Rio Drive.

Officials said there were no injuries.

This is the second time emergency crews responded to an accident on Clifton Road in just over an hour.

