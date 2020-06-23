Two-vehicle collision on Dilworth Drive

Traffic along Dilworth Drive near Leckie Place is backed up in both directions after a truck rear-ended a car during Tuesday morning’s commute.

According to a witness on scene, a Ford F350 collided with the back end of a small silver car about 8:45 a.m.

All occupants appeared to be OK and denied help from BC Ambulance.

Initial reports indicated a pedestrian or cyclist had been struck; however emergency crews arrived to discover only a two-car collision.

It’s unclear what caused the crash to occur.

