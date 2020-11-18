Two vehicle collision on Harvey Avenue in Kelowna

A two-vehicle collision is blocking a turning lane from Harvey Avenue to Banks Road in Kelowna on Wednesday afternoon.

The collision occurred around 2 p.m. and one vehicle required a tow from the scene. The southbound lefthand turning lane remains blocked at 2:30 p.m.

No injuries were reported as a result of the crash.

