Two vehicle collision on Highway 97, near Glenrosa Road on August 4. (submitted)

Emergency crews are responding to a two-vehicle collision on Highway 97 near Glenrosa Road in West Kelowna.

At approximately 2:30 p.m., authorities were notified of a collision, heading southbound in the left lane of Highway 97.

Traffic is moving slowly near the Coquihalla junction.

No injuries have been reported.

