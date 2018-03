Crews responded to the scene a crash just before 2 p.m. near Highway 33 in Kelowna

No serious injuries suffered in a two-vehicle mishap Sunday in Rutland. -Image: Warren Henderson

Emergency crews are tending to the aftermath of a two-vehicle crash Sunday afternoon in the Rutland area of Kelowna.

A car and SUV collided on Hollywood Road West, just off Highway 33 at around 1:45 p.m.

RCMP, an ambulance and the Kelowna Fire Department responded to the scene of the accident.

There were no reports of serious injuries.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews

newstips@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.